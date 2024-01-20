iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFG stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.