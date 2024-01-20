iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.49

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 22120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.