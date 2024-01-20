iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

