iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day moving average is $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $485.02. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
