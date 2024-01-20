iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.63 and last traded at $85.63. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

