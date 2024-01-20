Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.