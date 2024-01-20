INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. 30,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
INVO Bioscience Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 459.42% and a negative return on equity of 7,630.09%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
