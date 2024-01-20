INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. 30,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

INVO Bioscience Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 459.42% and a negative return on equity of 7,630.09%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

About INVO Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

