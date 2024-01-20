Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Investors Title

Investors Title Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $156.80 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $4.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.