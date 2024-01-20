Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 255,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $50.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

