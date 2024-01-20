Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP opened at $155.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.