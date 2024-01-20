Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 268,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 146,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $975.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 804,346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

