Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 268,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 146,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $18.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $975.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
