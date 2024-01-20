Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 416.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 515,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.