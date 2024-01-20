Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $376.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

