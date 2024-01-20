Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

INTC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

