Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 217,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,247,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $10,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $884,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.