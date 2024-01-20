Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.36 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.10%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIN

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.