Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.36 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.10%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
