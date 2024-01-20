Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IIIN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 482,026 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 218,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

