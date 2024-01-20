Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.36 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.10%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

