Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insteel Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.36 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.10%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insteel Industries
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
