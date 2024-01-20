Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Sells $228,375,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

