Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) COO Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) COO Russell Barton sold 2,833 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $10,567.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,313.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ABOS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on ABOS
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.