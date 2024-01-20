Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) COO Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) COO Russell Barton sold 2,833 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $10,567.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,313.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,672,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.