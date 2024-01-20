Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,553,220.11 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B opened at $367.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.