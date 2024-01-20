Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

