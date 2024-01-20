Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

