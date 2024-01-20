Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Patrick Martell Sells 46,855 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($442,973.22).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of Informa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.78), for a total value of £615,200 ($782,796.79).

LON:INF opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Informa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 650.60 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.93. The firm has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,982.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 780 ($9.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($11.26) to GBX 890 ($11.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.38).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

