Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Patrick Martell Sells 46,855 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($442,973.22).
Patrick Martell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of Informa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.78), for a total value of £615,200 ($782,796.79).
Informa Price Performance
LON:INF opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Informa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 650.60 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.93. The firm has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,982.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
