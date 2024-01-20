Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 1.58. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

