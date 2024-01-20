ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 3.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 834,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,990,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 46.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $58,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.