ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 3.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 834,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,990,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
