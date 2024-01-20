Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

