Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 3.8%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 21,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 159,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.