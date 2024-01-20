Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
