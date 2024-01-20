Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

