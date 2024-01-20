Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Hyundai Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYMTF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

