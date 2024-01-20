Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.58. Approximately 626,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,262,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Hut 8 Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$821.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

