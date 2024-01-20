Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 6.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.