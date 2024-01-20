Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,528,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,346. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

