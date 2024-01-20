Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Azenta accounts for about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Azenta worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,493,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 293,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,516. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

