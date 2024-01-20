Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,566 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

GLW stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,145. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

