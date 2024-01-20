Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 63,788 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

