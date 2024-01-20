Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 4,044 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 20,328,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.