HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.99. 2,328,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

