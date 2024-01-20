HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

