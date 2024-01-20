Hoylecohen LLC Sells 70 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

