Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
