Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

