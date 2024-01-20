Hoylecohen LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 224,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 62,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.