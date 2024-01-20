Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.