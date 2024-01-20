Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.77

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $27.64. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 91,539 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.