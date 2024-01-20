Hedera Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $46.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.790825 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07558398 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $47,782,930.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

