Head-To-Head Survey: Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) versus Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Inno’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $457.67 million 0.62 $31.15 million $2.34 12.17 Inno N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Pipe has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.5% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Pipe and Inno, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inno 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Given Northwest Pipe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northwest Pipe is more favorable than Inno.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe 5.35% 7.42% 4.07% Inno N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northwest Pipe beats Inno on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides precast and reinforced concrete products, including manholes, box culverts, vaults, catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, and prefabricated homes. The company serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

