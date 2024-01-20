Head-To-Head Review: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.74 billion 8.41 $776.91 million $1.80 33.64 STAG Industrial $657.34 million 10.50 $178.33 million $1.02 37.27

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than STAG Industrial. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 8 3 0 2.17 STAG Industrial 0 5 2 0 2.29

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $66.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $38.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 23.99% 6.06% 3.39% STAG Industrial 26.01% 5.23% 2.93%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equity Residential pays out 147.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 144.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats STAG Industrial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.