Head to Head Comparison: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $232.34 million 6.32 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -38.05 MiX Telematics $144.99 million 1.53 $4.52 million $0.31 29.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 MiX Telematics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.09%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53% MiX Telematics 4.64% 8.30% 5.09%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats AvePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.