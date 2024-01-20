Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 907,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWR stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

