Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

